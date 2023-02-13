Flying objects, drones banned in Bengaluru amid Aero India 2023: Officials

-
-
The Bengaluru Police on Monday issued prohibitory orders on all flying objects during the Aero India 2023 over security reasons in the city.
Flying of all sub-conventional aerial platforms such as unmanned aerial vehicles, robotic process automation, para gliders, micro lights, small aircraft, drones, quad-helicopters, are prohibited against the backdrop of the event, an official release stated.
"I consider that it is absolutely necessary to ban the flying of all sub-conventional aerial platforms as these can carry explosives and be used as weapons or surveillance objects to threaten, damage, injure and kill people and destroy properties in the premises where event is hosted and in the limits of Bengaluru city," Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy stated. The prohibition will be in place between February 13 and 17.
First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 12:39 IST
