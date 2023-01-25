FM Sitharaman to attend traditional 'halwa' ceremony before Budget session

-
ALSO READ
Budget 2023-24: Manufacturing sector eyes revised taxations, new PLIs
Union Budget 2023: Experts don't expect surprises in social sector outlay
Budget 2023: A look back at some major announcements in previous Budget
Crypto industry wants 0.1% TDS, Sebi-like regulator in Budget 2023
CWG 2022 Opening Ceremony: When and where to watch the event Live in India?
-
The traditional "halwa" ceremony, marking the final stage of the Union Budget preparation process, will be held on Thursday in the presence of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
In a series of tweets on Wednesday, the Finance Ministry said the ceremony will be held in the Budget Press situated inside North Block.
Senior officials of the Ministry as well as members of the Budget Press will be in attendance.
The Ministry said that like the previous two years, the Union Budget for 2023-24 will also be delivered in paperless form.
It will be presented on February 1.
The budget documents will be available on the "Union Budget Mobile App" on both the Android and iOS platforms after the completion of the budget speech by Sitharaman on February 1, the Ministry tweeted.
--IANS
ans/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 14:10 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU