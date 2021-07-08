Focus on supply of vaccines to states: Chidambaram to new health minister

-
As the new Union health minister assumed charge, Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday said his first task is to ensure adequate and uninterrupted supply of vaccines.
He said vaccinations have been suspended at several centres in Tamil Nadu as vaccines have run out of supply.
"Once again, vaccination has been suspended at several centres in Tamil Nadu because they have run out of vaccines.
"The first task of the new Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be to ensure adequate and uninterrupted supply of vaccines to all States," Chidambaram tweeted.
"No more games to enter the Guinness Book of Records please. Just focus on the supply of vaccines to all the States," he also said.
