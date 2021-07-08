World passes 'tragic milestone' of four million Covid-19 deaths: WHO

-
ALSO READ
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom plans to seek re-election, says report
Covid-19: Coronavirus pandemic long way from over, warns WHO chief
Time has come for global pandemic treaty, says WHO Chief Ghebreyesus
WHO grants emergency authorization for J&J Covid-19 vaccine
India's Covid-19 situation hugely concerning: WHO chief Tedros Adhanom
-
The world passed the "tragic milestone" of four million recorded COVID-19 deaths, said World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, adding that the world is at a perilous point in this pandemic.
Speaking at the media briefing on COVID-19 on Wednesday, Tedros said, "The world is at a perilous point in this pandemic. We have just passed the tragic milestone of 4 million recorded COVID-19 deaths, which likely underestimates the overall toll."
WHO Chief said some countries with high vaccination coverage were now "relaxing as though the pandemic is already over", dropping public health social measures and planning to roll out booster shots.
But WHO Chief said that far too many countries in every region of the world were seeing sharp spikes in cases and hospitalisation, due to fast-moving virus variants and a "shocking inequity" in global access to vaccines.
"This is leading to an acute shortage of oxygen, treatments and driving a wave of death in parts of Africa, Asia, and Latin America," Tedros said.
"Vaccine nationalism, where a handful of nations have taken the lion's share, is morally indefensible and an ineffective public health strategy against a respiratory virus that is mutating quickly and becoming increasingly effective at moving from human to human," he said.
"At this stage in the pandemic, the fact that millions of health and care workers have still not been vaccinated is abhorrent."
Tedros said variants are currently winning the race against vaccines because of inequitable vaccine production and distribution, which also threatens the global economic recovery.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU