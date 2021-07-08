India reports 45,892 new Covid-19 cases; 817 deaths in last 24 hours

-
-
India recorded 45,892 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours and 817 deaths, said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Thursday.
Thursday is the 30th consecutive day when India reported less than one lakh new coronavirus cases. The active cases have now come down below 5 lakh. The country has 4,60,704 active cases presently and has witnessed a total of 4,05,028 deaths so far.
According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 44,291 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,98,43,825 till date.
The Ministry said that a total of 36,48,47,549 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 33,81,671 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 42,52,25,897 samples have been tested up to July 7 for Covid-19. Of these 18,93,800 samples were tested on Wednesday.
On July 6, India recorded 553 deaths -- lowest since April 6. This was after on May 23, India saw record fatalities with 4,454 deaths in 24 hours at the peak of the second wave. The first death in the country due to the pandemic was reported last March.
