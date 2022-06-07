Food allergy may cut down the risk of Covid infection by 50%: Study

-
ALSO READ
Likely order of Covid symptoms depends on coronavirus variant: Study
Covid infection spurs antibodies against common colds, finds study
Omicron infection linked with common respiratory illness in children: Study
Novel approach may offer faster, more accurate Covid-19 detection
Omicron likely to be dominant strain globally in 2022: Singapore experts
-
Are you allergic to certain foods? You may be at 50 per cent lower risk for infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, finds a study.
US researchers at National Jewish Health and Vanderbilt University speculated the reason to be a different type of inflammation, caused by type 2 cytokines and common among food allergic individuals.
Previous studies showed allergic type 2 inflammation can reduce airway levels of the SARS-CoV-2 receptor gene, ACE2. This led researchers to speculate that food allergic patients may have lower ACE2 receptor levels, reducing the ability of the virus to infect cells in these individuals.
"Our findings that diseases characterised by different types of inflammation are associated with infection risk, suggest underlying inflammation is an important determinant of susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2 infection," said Max A. Seibold, the lead National Jewish Health investigator.
In contrast, obesity and high body mass index are risk factors for infection, whereas those with asthma are not at increased infection risk, revealed the study published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.
Besides being an established risk factor for poor Covid illness outcomes, the study found obesity and high BMI are also risk factors for infection. Study authors speculated that the systemic inflammation that often accompanies obesity may underlie the increased risk experienced by this group.
The findings also provide strong evidence that people with asthma, a risk group for poor outcomes from other viral respiratory infections, are not at increased risk for SARS-CoV-2 infection.
For the study, the team surveyed nearly 1,400 households for SARS-CoV-2 infections.
The team also found that children aged 12 years or younger are just as likely to become infected with the virus as teenagers and adults.
However, they found that 75 per cent of infected children were asymptomatic, whereas only 59 per cent of infected teenagers and 38 per cent of infected adults were asymptomatic.
Although children were considerably more likely to be asymptomatic, they exhibited viral loads comparable to those of teenagers and adults.
"Given children are usually asymptomatic with infection, yet harbour high viral loads and require close caregiver contact, we speculate children may play an important role in household transmission events," Seibold explained.
-IANS
rvt/uk
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU