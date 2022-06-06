Masks not mandatory but govt wants people to use them: Maharashtra minister

-
ALSO READ
Lockdown not under discussion: Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope
Covid likely to enter endemic stage in Maharashtra by March: Rajesh Tope
Maharashtra cabinet has requested CM to ease Covid curbs: Rajesh Tope
Unlikely that people will wear masks on forever: Fauci on 'new normal'
Maharashtra sees 3,900 Covid infections; Tope says rise in cases 'alarming'
-
Wearing masks is not mandatory but people should use them voluntarily to contain the spread of coronavirus, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Monday amid the spiralling COVID-19 cases in the state.
He said the issue was discussed in the state cabinet meeting.
"The government has not taken any decision on making the use of masks mandatory but we are urging people to wear masks. Instead of falling ill, citizens should observe hygiene, wear the mask and follow social distancing," Tope tweeted.
Maharashtra has been witnessing a surge in daily COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. Monday was the fifth consecutive day the state witnessed 1,000 plus infections.
The health minister also appealed to people to undergo tests in case of any COVID symptoms.
The annual Pandharpur pilgrimage or the Aashadhi wari also came up for discussion in the cabinet meeting.
Tope said the pilgrimage is unlikely to face any issues amid the rising cases but the event should take place by exercising caution.
It was also observed that celebrities are also being infected with the coronavirus.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU