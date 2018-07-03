Andheri foot overbridge collapse: 5 injured; train services hit in Mumbai

Part of a Road Over Bridge (ROB) collapsed in Mumbai's West during early morning hours on Tuesday, injuring two people in the incident.

The Gokhale bridge, that connects East and West, collapsed on the tracks near Andheri Station.

Overhead Equipment (OHE) have been damaged and a team of engineers have swung into action to restore it, chief PRO of Western Railway Ravinder Bhakar told PTI.

"A part of the FOB has collapsed which resulted the halt in all our up and down services of Western Railway. Our officers have reached to the spot and accessing the situation," he said.

Overhead Equipment (OHE) have been damaged and a team of engineers have swung into action to restore it, chief PRO of Western Railway Ravinder Bhakar told PTI.

"A part of the FOB has collapsed which resulted the halt in all our up and down services of Western Railway. Our officers have reached to the spot and accessing the situation," he said.

An official from Disaster Management Unit said that fire brigade jawans and other agencies have been mobilised to clear the debris.

"Around 7.30 am, the part of East Western Railway FOB fell down towards Andheri east station. Fire brigade, Mumbai police and ward staff have rushed to the spot," said the official adding no casualty was reported so far.

He also said that it seems that incessant rain caused cracks in the FOB, which later resulted in the collapse.

Thankfully, no train was passing beneath the track," he added.

Meanwhile, the stoppage of the Western Railway suburban services have paralysed the city.

Prashant Ghag, who works in media house at Fort said, "When I reached Borivili to board a Churchgate bound train, I came to know that all the lines of Western Railway have come to halt. Therefore, finding no alternate means of commute in such a rainy season, I had to return at my home." Dabbawalas, who supply Tiffin boxes to the working professionals, have also expressed their inability to work today, as the all the four lines of the Western Railway suburban services have come to halt.