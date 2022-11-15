For states, climate change and energy transition are Centre's concern

The Centre has released its long-term low-carbon strategy this week at COP27, the global annual meet of nations on climate change. The strategy details how India will take steps such as rapidly expanding renewable energy sources and exploring a greater role for nuclear power to reach net-zero emissions by 2070. It will need a strong buy-in by the state governments since they will be responsible for the ground-level action. To what extent is state political leadership alive to these responsibilities?
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 18:24 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU