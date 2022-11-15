JUST IN
Business Standard

For states, climate change and energy transition are Centre's concern

The focus of a majority remains on distributing free and subsidised coal-based power

Topics
COP27 | Climate Change | Climate Change talks

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee  |  New Delhi 

COP27
The strategy details how India will take steps such as rapidly expanding renewable energy sources and exploring a greater role for nuclear power

The Centre has released its long-term low-carbon strategy this week at COP27, the global annual meet of nations on climate change. The strategy details how India will take steps such as rapidly expanding renewable energy sources and exploring a greater role for nuclear power to reach net-zero emissions by 2070. It will need a strong buy-in by the state governments since they will be responsible for the ground-level action. To what extent is state political leadership alive to these responsibilities?

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 18:24 IST

