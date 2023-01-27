JUST IN
Forces like PFI not comfortable with 'New India': Tamil Nadu Governor
BBC series screening: Left students stage protest at JNU against ABVP
Classes to remain suspended at Jamia Millia Islamia today: Varsity order
Bengali is second-largest spoken language in Asia: West Bengal CM
US instrumental partner during India's transformative journey: Ambassador
Inspired by PM's resolve, UP made significant efforts to foster sports: CM
Egypt may allocate land to Indian industries in Suez Canal Economic Zone
13 students detained at Jamia not yet released by police, says SFI
Republic Day an occasion to rededicate to constitutional values: Kharge
Baghel announces allowance for unemployed youth from next financial year
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
BBC series screening: Left students stage protest at JNU against ABVP
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Forces like PFI not comfortable with 'New India': Tamil Nadu Governor

He said that PFI is a 'dangerous' organisation which has a 'significant presence' in the state

Topics
PFI | Tamil Nadu | India

ANI  General News 

Tamil Nadu governor, R N Ravi
Tamil Nadu governor R N Ravi (Photo: indfoundation/Twitter)

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Thursday, attacked proscribed outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), labelling it as a 'dangerous organisation' which is trying to disrupt peace and development.

The Governor said, "There are external forces and internal interest groups, who are not comfortable with the rise of a New India."

"They are trying to disrupt peace and development by stoking sectarian and other imaginary issues," he added.

He said that PFI is a 'dangerous' organisation which has a 'significant presence' in the state.

"PFI is one such terrorist organisation. This dangerous organisation is committed to disrupting harmony and destabilising constitutional order, is externally funded and has operational links with international terrorist organisations. Unfortunately, they have a significant presence in our state," he said.

The Governor further said that the cylinder blast in Coimbatore shows the organisation's links with international terrorists.

"They had the audacity to demonstrate their presence with several dozen targeted bomb attacks in the week of the government of India banning it. The terror attack in Coimbatore shows their continued links with international terrorists," he further said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on PFI

First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 08:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.