Forces like PFI not comfortable with 'New India': Tamil Nadu Governor

Governor RN Ravi on Thursday, attacked proscribed outfit Popular Front of (PFI), labelling it as a 'dangerous organisation' which is trying to disrupt peace and development.

The Governor said, "There are external forces and internal interest groups, who are not comfortable with the rise of a New ."

"They are trying to disrupt peace and development by stoking sectarian and other imaginary issues," he added.

He said that is a 'dangerous' organisation which has a 'significant presence' in the state.

" is one such terrorist organisation. This dangerous organisation is committed to disrupting harmony and destabilising constitutional order, is externally funded and has operational links with international terrorist organisations. Unfortunately, they have a significant presence in our state," he said.

The Governor further said that the cylinder blast in Coimbatore shows the organisation's links with international terrorists.

"They had the audacity to demonstrate their presence with several dozen targeted bomb attacks in the week of the government of banning it. The terror attack in Coimbatore shows their continued links with international terrorists," he further said.

