US instrumental partner during India's transformative journey: Ambassador
Bengali is second-largest spoken language in Asia: West Bengal CM

"We must remember that we should learn our mother tongue no matter where we live," she added

Topics
Bengali Nationalism | West Bengal

ANI  General News 

Mamata Banerjee
Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, while presiding over a 'Hatey Khori' event held in the state on the occasion of Saraswati Puja, said Bengali is the 2nd-largest spoken language in Asia and 5th in the world.

"We must remember that we should learn our mother tongue no matter where we live," she added.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also congratulated West Bengal governor Dr CV Ananda Bose for taking a particular interest in Bengali.

"I want to congratulate the Governor for taking special interest in our mother tongue," she said.

The West Bengal chief minister was attending Governor Bose's 'Hatey Khori' event at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata.

The 74th Republic Day was celebrated with characteristic fervour and enthusiasm across West Bengal on Thursday, with Governor Bose presiding over an hour-long parade by the Army, the Navy, the Air Force, policemen, and civilians, including students.

A military helicopter showered rose petals on Red Road, the venue of the official programme.

The Governor hoisted the Tricolour. Also present on the occasion, apart from Banerjee were her Cabinet colleagues, senior officials of the state, and the three wings of the Indian Armed Forces.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 07:03 IST

`
