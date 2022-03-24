Foreign Secretary Shringla discusses Afghan, Myanmar issues with UN chief

-
-
Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the United Nations Headquarters (UNHQs) in New York and discussed issues on UN Security Council's agenda including Afghanistan and Myanmar.
"Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla met UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres at the UNHQs, New York. Discussed issues on UN Security Council's agenda, including Ukraine, Afghanistan and Myanmar," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a Tweet.
Foreign Secretary reaches New York to participate in the United Nations Security Council meeting on cooperation between the UN and the League of Arab States (LAS).
On Wednesday, he met UAE Minister of State Khalifa Shaheen Almarar on the sidelines of the UNSC meeting.
Shringla congratulated Almarar on the UAE's successful Presidency of the UNSC and the adoption of the Presidential Statement by UNSC on UN-LAS cooperation, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.
"(They) also held excellent discussions on further strengthening bilateral ties between India and the UAE," Bagchi said.
The Foreign Secretary also met Dr Atul Khare, Under-Secretary-General Department of Operational Support of the United Nations on the occasion.
"As one of the largest troop-contributing countries to UN Peacekeeping Operations, reaffirmed India's steadfast commitment to UN Peacekeeping," the MEA spokesperson said.
