JUST IN
Medical techs like iris scanning, DNA profiling ignites fears, says report
Pre-matric scholarship scope for OBCs: SJ&E ministry 2022 highlights
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman discharged from AIIMS, Delhi
Not wearing seat belts leads to 16,397 road accident deaths in 2021: MoRTH
As mercury plummets, increase in patients with respiratory problems
Cough syrup deaths: Centre, UP team inspect pharma firm's Noida unit
Army inaugurates first 3D-printed dwelling unit for soldiers in Ahmedabad
India may emerge as China's alternative for telecom solutions, say experts
Political turbulence in 2022 turned rivals into allies in Nepal
What makes GCC nations such a big draw for India's emigrant labour?
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Medical techs like iris scanning, DNA profiling ignites fears, says report
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Foreign tourist visiting Taj Mahal, missing after tested positive for Covid

A foreign tourist, who visited the Taj Mahal on December 26, has gone missing after he tested positive for COVID-19, a senior health official said on Thursday.

Topics
Coronavirus | Tourist

Press Trust of India  |  Agra 

Coronavirus
Photo: PTI

A foreign tourist, who visited the Taj Mahal on December 26, has gone missing after he tested positive for COVID-19, a senior health official said on Thursday.

Dr Arun Srivastava, who is the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Agra, said that they have not been able to find the tourist as the contact details given by him is incorrect.

"A tourist visited the Taj Mahal on December 26 and his sample for the COVID-19 test was taken at the entrance gate of the monument. His report was found COVID-19 positive in RT PCR test. However, the contact number and other details mentioned by the tourist is incorrect and we have not been able to find him since then," Srivastava told PTI.

He said that now the health department is looking for the tourist with the help of Local Intelligence Unit (LIU), Hotels association and other sources.

"The Health Department in Agra is taking steps to trace the location of the tourist so that he can be given proper treatment and other people can also be saved from infection," he said.

"We have asked hotel associations to provide the details of the foreign tourists staying in hotels and are also taking help from the police and LIU. Besides that now onwards an ID card of every foreign tourist will be taken at the time of sample collection for the future record," Srivastava said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus

First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 16:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU