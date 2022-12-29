JUST IN
Uzbekistan cough syrup deaths: CDSCO launches probe, manufacturing stopped
Indian-American convicted of making illicit profits worth $7.3 million
Tamil Nadu retains investment destination tag with Rs 1 trillion in 2022
Deadly fire burning at Cambodia hotel casino kills at least 10: Report
Argentine tourist goes missing after testing Covid positive at Taj Mahal
Madhya Pradesh govt issues security alert to ensure peace, communal harmony
MLA Nitin Deshmukh in spat with police; Shinde says won't be arrested
Delhi to ring in New Year in chilly weather as IMD predicts cold wave
Andhra stampede tragedy: Death toll rises to 8, PM Modi announces ex-gratia
Tracking, panic buttons in all Chandigarh public vehicles from Jan 31
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Over 400,000 Delhi senior citizens' pension delayed; committee blame Centre
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India logs 268 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hrs; recovery rate at 98.80%

India reported 268 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours against 188 cases reported on the previous day, said the Union Health Ministry on Thursday

Topics
Coronavirus | Health Ministry

IANS  |  New Delhi 

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test amid the surge in coronavirus cases, in Jammu.
Representative Image

India reported 268 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours against 188 cases reported on the previous day, said the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

The active caseload stands at 3,552 cases, accounting for 0.01 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The weekly positive rate currently stands at 0.17 per cent, while the daily positive rate stands at 0.11 per cent.

The recovery of 182 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,41,43,665. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.80 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 2,36,919 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 91.04 crore.

With 99,231 vaccines administered in last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 220.08 crore as of Thursday morning.

--IANS

avr/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus

First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 12:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU