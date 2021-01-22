Forensic team visits Serum Institute's Manjari plant to probe fire incident

-
A day after a fire broke out at the Manjari plant of Serum Institute of India in Pune, a forensic team of the state government on Friday visited the incident site to collect samples for investigation.
On Thursday, five people lost their lives in the fire incident.
The fire broke out at about 2:45 pm yesterday at an under-construction building where vaccine production was supposed to start after a month. The fire broke out at the 4th and 5th floors of the SEZ3 building.
Hours later, another fire broke out again in one of the compartments of the building at SII.
The SII has announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakhs each to the families of deceased.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has assured that he is closely monitoring the situation and had directed officials to investigate the matter.
