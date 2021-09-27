Organised sector jobs rise a tad over 4% a year in over 7 years till Q1FY22

The new revamped quarterly survey (QES) for organised sector showed that rose by a little over four per cent a year on an average in nine sectors during seven years till the first quarter of the current financial year.

The estimated total in the nine sectors--manufacturing, construction, trade, transport, education, health, accomodation and restaurant, IT/BPO and financial services--stood at 30.8 million during April-June, 2021 against a total of 23.7 in these areas reported in the sixth economic census. The census covered the period of January, 2013 to April, 2014.

This implies a growth rate of 29 per cent over a period of around seven years.

Meanwhile, the survey also showed that the Covid-induced employment decline was evident in 27 per cent of the establishments during the first wave that hit the country from March, 25 to June 30, 2020. The silver lining is that 81 per cent of the workers received full wages during the lock-down period.

However, a total of 16 per cent received reduced wages and around three per cent was denied any wages.

In the construction sector, 27 per cent had to accept reduced wages and seven per cent were left with none. In the health and financial services, more than 90 per cent workers received full wages.

The new QES was launched on Monday by labour minister Bhupender Yadav after the earlier QES was suspended three years ago in 2018. The new QES has one more added sector in it--financial services--compared to the previous one.