Former PM Devegowda who tested Covid-19 positive is clinically stable

Former Prime Minister HD Devegowda who was tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, is reported to be clinically stable, informed Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru.

The former Prime Minister was admitted to Manipal Hospital Bengaluru on January 21 after he tested positive for COVID-19, added the Manipal Hospital.

"HD Devegowda was admitted on January 21 and has been clinically stable since then. His vital parameters within normal limits and he has been responding to treatment. He is comfortable and attending to his activities from his room. He continues to be closely monitored," said Manipal Hospitals, Bengaluru.

Earlier today, the Former Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa wished for his speedy recovery.In a tweet in Kannada today, he wrote, "I hope that senior leader and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda will soon recover from "

HD Devegowda served as the 12th Prime Minister of India from June 1996 to April 1997. He was previously the 14th Chief Minister of Karnataka from 1994 to 1996. He is presently a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha.

