Former Puducherry Minister A Elumalai succumbs to Covid-19 on Wednesday

Minister of A Elumalai succumbed to COVID-19 in centrally administered JIPMER on Wednesday.

Elumalai (53) had tested positive for the infection and was admitted to JIPMER on Tuesday, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar told PTI.

Elumalai is survived by wife and three sons.

He was Local Administration Minister in the Congress Ministry headed by the then Chief Minister N Rangasamy in 2001.

Elumalai was also chairman of the Agro Services andIndustrial Corporation (PASIC) run by the territorial government.

