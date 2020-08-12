JUST IN
Former Puducherry Minister A Elumalai succumbs to Covid-19 on Wednesday

Former Local Administration Minister of Puducherry A Elumalai succumbed to Covid-19 in centrally administered JIPMER on Wednesday.

Press Trust of India 

Former Local Administration

Minister of Puducherry A Elumalai succumbed to COVID-19 in centrally administered JIPMER on Wednesday.

Elumalai (53) had tested positive for the infection and was admitted to JIPMER on Tuesday, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar told PTI.

Elumalai is survived by wife and three sons.

He was Local Administration Minister in the Congress Ministry headed by the then Chief Minister N Rangasamy in 2001.

Elumalai was also chairman of the Puducherry Agro Services andIndustrial Corporation (PASIC) run by the territorial government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 12 2020. 18:08 IST

