JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Will look into young minds, bridge communication gap: Modi at Maan Ki Baat
Business Standard

Former railway minister and Congress leader C K Jaffer Sharief dies at 85

He was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

C K Jaffer Shareif
C K Jaffer Shareif | Photo: @Twitter

Former Union railway minister C K Jaffer Sharief passed away this morning at a hospital in Bengaluru, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao said.

Sharief was 85.

He was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru a few days ago after he collapsed while getting into his car for Friday namaz.

"One of @INCIndia's senior-most leaders, many times MP and one of India's most successful Railway minister, Karnataka's very own son Sri CK Jaffer Shareef has passed away. A national leader who had a great connect across all communities. a truly secular leader. My condolences," Rao said in a tweet.
First Published: Sun, November 25 2018. 13:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements