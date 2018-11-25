Former railway minister and Congress leader C K Jaffer Sharief dies at 85

-
Former Union railway minister C K Jaffer Sharief passed away this morning at a hospital in Bengaluru, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao said.
Sharief was 85.
He was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru a few days ago after he collapsed while getting into his car for Friday namaz.
"One of @INCIndia's senior-most leaders, many times MP and one of India's most successful Railway minister, Karnataka's very own son Sri CK Jaffer Shareef has passed away. A national leader who had a great connect across all communities. a truly secular leader. My condolences," Rao said in a tweet.
