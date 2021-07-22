Former UP CM Kalyan Singh's health condition remains critical: Hospital

-
The health condition of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh remains critical and he continues to be on life support, the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences said on Thursday.
"Former UP chief minister and former Governor of Rajasthan, Kalyan Singh ji's health status is still critical. He is on life saving support system. His clinical parameters are being closely monitored by the expert consultants. The senior faculty of CCM, Cardiology, Nephrology, Neurology and Endocrinology are keeping close watch on all the aspects related to his health," a health bulletin issued by the hospital said.
UP Legislative Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit visited the veteran leader Thursday evening and enquired about his health.
BJP veteran Kalyan Singh (89) was admitted to the ICU of the hospital on July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness level.
Earlier, he was undergoing treatment at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here.
