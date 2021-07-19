Formulated projects worth Rs 600 cr to make Kerala disabled friendly: CM

Kerala Chief MinisterPinarayi



Vijayan on Monday said that his government has formulated projects worth Rs 600 crore to make public spaces in the state disabled friendly.

Public spaces like government offices, tourist destinations and public transport will be made disabled friendly,a state government release quoted him as having said.

The chief minister said that his government's aim was to make Kerala one of the best disabled friendly places in the world.

As part of this, the government had sanctioned Rs 100 crore in the last budget and a number of schemes are being formulated and implemented to bring the physically and mentally challenged into the mainstream, he said.

He also said that the Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (NIPMR) in Kallettumkara is the best therapy center in India and was well-equipped to provide treatment and allied services to the differently abled.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)