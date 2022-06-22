IMD predicts heavy rain in Maharashtra, issues yellow alert for Mumbai

-
-
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange alert for rainfall in several parts of Maharashtra on Thursday and directed them to be prepared for the next 5 days.
The RMC, Mumbai had forecasted heavy rainfall in Raigad on Thursday and said that Sindhudurg can expect heavy rainfall today as well.
Meanwhile, the RMC has been expecting Ratnagiri to experience wet showers on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
However, Mumbai has been issued with Yellow alert for receiving heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places for the next three days.
The India Meteorological Department has also predicted isolated heavy rainfall in the ghat areas of "Madhya Maharashtra" from Friday to Sunday.
Under the influence of an off-shore trough and strong westerly winds along the west coast in lower tropospheric levels, the IMD informed via a Tweet that isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Konkan and Goa, Coastal Karnataka and Kerala and Mahe during the next five days; North Interior Karnataka on 24th and 25th; Gujarat region on 22nd, 25th and 26th; Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on 22nd June.
It also informed that under the influence of southerly/southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to Northeast and adjoining East India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal is also expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Saturday and Sunday.
"Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Gangetic West Bengal on 22nd; Vidarbha on 23rd and 24th; Bihar during 23rd-26th, Jharkhand on 24th and 25th and over Odisha and Chhattisgarh during 22nd-26th June," it informed in another Tweet.
