Four GRP personnel suspended for violating anti-sabotage checking norms

-
ALSO READ
Suspended MPs likely to meet Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu today
Madhya Pradesh police constable suspended for keeping long moustache
Give more teeth to law on protection of medical personnel, MP HC tells govt
Over 300 Delhi Police personnel test positive for Covid-19 as cases surge
NPPA fixes price caps for 12 anti-diabetic medicines
-
Four personnel of the Government Railway Police (GRP) here have been suspended for not following the guidelines while carrying out an anti-sabotage check at a railway station last month, an official said on Thursday.
"These personnel had failed to obey the instructions related to anti-sabotage checking as issued by their superiors, including that of standing in a line behind the desk and being clearly seen in a camera during the operation," he said.
The action was taken after a jeweller had complained to the authorities that on December 16, just before he was about to board Gitanjali Express from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), his luggage was checked by the GRP personnel as part of an anti-sabotage measure, the official said.
The jeweller had claimed that some of the gold from his bag went missing after the check. However, he later informed that it was later found inside the bag. He denied any misconduct on the part of the GRP personnel, he said.
According to the official, a probe is being carried out in the matter.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU