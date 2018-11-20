Four militants and a para-commando killed in a gunfight in J&K's Shopian

-
ALSO READ
J&K: 4 militants killed in Shopian encounter with security forces
2 militants killed in encounter in Jammu & Kashmir's Shopian district
Terrorists abduct, kill 3 policemen in Kashmir's Shopian district
Jammu and Kashmir civic polls: Only 1.8% voting record in first 4 hours
Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in J&K's Sophian
-
Four militants and a para-commando were killed on Tuesday in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.
Based on specific information about the presence of militants in Nadigam area of Shopian, security forces launched a cordon and search operation, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired on the forces, who retaliated.
The gunfight was ongoing in Nadimarg village.
"The operation is in its final stage now," the police said.
Authorities have suspended mobile internet services in the district as a precautionary measure.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU