FPOs of marginalised farmers to change country's agri scenario: Tomar

-
ALSO READ
Euro Cup 2021 round of 16 schedule, qualification scenarios, team standings
IFFCO Kisan Sanchar setting up 17 FPOs in Guj in tie-up with NABARD, NCDC
Tomar urges farmers, entrepreneurs to tap potential of coconut sector
Farmers' hard work made agri, allied sectors resilient to Covid: Tomar
Agri minister Tomar appeals farmers to end seven-month long protest
-
Asserting that the Centre is working on reducing farming cost and increasing growers' income, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday said new Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) of marginalised cultivators will change the agriculture scenario in the country.
More than 11 crore farmers have so far received a total of Rs 1.60 lakh crore assistance under the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, he said.
"As a result of this programme, over 10,000 new FPOs of marginalised farmers have come up, and they will change the scenario of agriculture in India," the minister said after inaugurating a programme organised as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' in College of Fisheries here.
Under the PM-Kisan scheme, income support of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal instalments is provided to all landholding farmer families.
The Centre has been emphasising on soil health management and micro irrigation and farmers are now being encouraged to go for multiple crop farming, the union agriculture minister said.
"In order to increase farmers' income, efforts have been taken by the present government to bring down the production cost. Farmers can be encouraged to cultivate high-yield crops," he said.
Tomar also said the Centre is working for holistic development of the northeastern states.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given the highest priority to the development of the NE region, he said.
The central ministers are also coming to the northeastern states so that they can interact with people and help them in their development and growth, Tomar said.
"Road connectivity, railways and airways are developing in the region, which symbolises the growth of the new North East," he said.
He congratulated Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb for his efforts to undertake various development projects and welfare schemes.
The number of Self Help Groups has increased under the present government from 4,000 to 26,000, which is a very good sign," he said.
Speaking at the programme, Deb said the farming sector played an important role in the economic development of the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU