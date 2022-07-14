France reports over 127,000 Covid cases ahead of its national day

has reported 127,642 new Covid-19 cases, one day ahead of the country's national day.

Health professionals are warning of a seventh wave of the pandemic in the country with the spread of Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, Xinhua news agency reported.

About 19,580 patients are currently being hospitalised, of whom 1,184 were admitted to critical care services.

A total of 104 Covid-19 related deaths were registered on Wednesday. The total death toll passed the 150,000 mark on July 8.

French national health authority has on Wednesday recommended extending the second booster dose to adults over 60 "identified as being at risk of a severe form of Covid-19".

Also on Wednesday, the National Assembly adopted a bill temporarily maintaining a monitoring and health security system in the fight against Covid-19.

The French government recommends the wearing of a face mask in public transport and is taking support actions with regard to Covid-19 related intensive care in hospitals.

According to the country's public health agency, 79 per cent of the population have a full vaccination scheme and 59.4 per cent have received a booster shot.

The fourth Covid-19 vaccine is for people over 60 years old who have already received their booster dose and was offered from April 7.

