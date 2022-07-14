N Korea's daily Covid case tally on a downward trend, falls below 600

North Korea's new suspected Covid-19 cases dropped below 600, according to its state media on Thursday.

More than 560 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters. It marked the third consecutive day for the count to stay under 1,000.

It did not provide information on whether additional deaths have been reported. As of July 5, the death toll had stood at 74, with the fatality rate at 0.002 per cent, Yonhap news agency reported.

The total number of fever cases since late April came to over 4.76 million as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, of which 99.97 percent had recovered and at least 1,310 others are being treated, it added.

The North's daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15.

