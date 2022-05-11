Apple discontinues the iPod: A timeline of the iconic music player
It's the end of an era today as Apple decided to discontinue the iPod after two decades of revolutionising music
It’s the end of an era today as Apple decided to discontinue the iPod after two decades of revolutionising music. Through its two-decade journey, the iPod came in various shapes and sizes starting with the pocket-sized iPod classic with a click wheel and the final iPod touch — which Apple said will be on sale till supplies last.
Here's a timeline of the iconic music player
The Original Apple iPod | October 23, 2001
The original iPod was the first MP3 player to pack a mind-blowing 1,000 songs and a 10-hour battery into a stunning 6.5-ounce package.
iPod mini | February 20, 2004
iPod mini brought everything users loved about iPod into a smaller design at just 3.6 ounces.
iPod Nano | September 25, 2006
iPod nano (2nd generation) offered a thin design, a bright colour display, six stylish colours, and up to 24 hours of battery life, and put up to 2,000 songs in users’ pockets.
Apple iPod touch | September 5, 2007
iPod touch brought the revolutionary Multi-Touch interface that made iPhone a hit to iPod with a gorgeous 3.5-inch widescreen display.
Thinnest iPod | September 12, 2012
iPod nano (7th generation) was the thinnest iPod to date at just 5.4mm and featured a 2.5-inch Multi-Touch display.
iPod shuffle | July 15, 2015
iPod shuffle (4th generation) offered a sleek design with up to 15 hours of battery life, 2GB of storage good for hundreds of songs, and a VoiceOver button to hear a song title, playlist name, or battery status.
Apple iPod touch | May 28, 2019
iPod touch (7th generation) features the A10 Fusion chip, enabling immersive augmented reality experiences and Group FaceTime, along with 256GB of storage.
End of era for iPod | May 10, 2022
End of era for iPod, but the music lives on
