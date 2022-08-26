German govt eyes UNESCO intangible cultural heritage status for pretzel

-
ALSO READ
Monkeypox bite: Bavarian Nordic is becoming a 'hot stock' again
Austrian President to run for second term in elections later this year
Punjab poll verdict tomorrow, sweet shops flooded with orders for ladoos
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy joins G7 summit in the Bavarian Alps by video
1.7 million gay, bisexual men in US at highest monkeypox risk: CDC
-
The German government is eyeing a Unesco heritage status for the pretzel, a traditional type of baked bread that is commonly shaped into a knot.
Agriculture Minister Cem Ozdemir is getting behind an application by the baker's guild of Baden-Wurttemberg for pretzel-baking to be recognised by Unesco for intangible cultural heritage status, dpa news agency reported.
The pretzel has been in use as an emblem of bakers and formerly their guilds in southern German areas since at least the 12th century.
The first point of discussion on the route to the heritage status is the question of what constitutes a real pretzel.
While the Wurttembergish variant has a higher fat content and thinner, crispier arms, the Bavarian pretzel is also not cut open at the bottom, allowing it to tear open during the baking process in a more rustic fashion.
Ozdemir, who was back in his home town of Bad Urach at the foot of the Swabian Alps in Baden Württemberg on Thursday, said that "the Bavarians think their pretzel is the best, and we know that ours is the best".
However, he called for a "cross-country initiative", that would grant heritage status to the pretzel variations not just within Germany, but also in Austria, Switzerland, and France.
The joint initiative received the support of Bavarian Agriculture Minister Michaela Kaniber.
All pretzel enthusiasts will be happy to see their craft honoured as cultural heritage even as, Kaniber said, adding "it will remain a matter of taste which pretztel is really the best".
German bread-baking and beer-brewing have already been listed in the Unesco inventory of intangible cultural heritage.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Fri, August 26 2022. 12:15 IST