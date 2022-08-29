Pakistan floods: PM Shehbaz Sharif calls emergency multi-party meeting.

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to visit Saudi Arabia, China
Shehbaz Sharif: A man who makes no bones while performing onerous tasks
US congratulates Shehbaz Sharif, says looking forward to working with him
Pakistan: Sharif-led govt nominates Baligh-ur-Rehman as new Punjab Governor
China applauds Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's remark on CPEC
-
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called a multi-party meeting on Monday to mull over the future course of action with regard to devastations caused by floods and heavy rainfall nationwide, local media reported.
In a statement, Pakistan Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said chief ministers of all provinces have been invited to the meeting, which would also be attended by the armed forces' leadership, Radio Pakistan reported.
She said that important decisions are expected to be taken at the meeting.
Over 5.7 million people have been affected in Pakistan as the country faces the worst rain-induced flooding in its history. The rescue, relief, and rehabilitation in the country continue.
At least 1,033 people have died while 1,527 have been injured since June 14 from the rains and floods, Geo News reported citing National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).
Cumulative data from June 14 from across Pakistan showed that 3,451.5 km of road has been damaged, 149 bridges have collapsed, and 170 shops were destroyed.
A total of 949,858 homes have been partially or fully destroyed. Out of the total, 662,446 homes have been partially damaged, and 287,412 have been fully destroyed. While 719,558 livestock has also been killed.
At least 110 districts of Pakistan have been hit by the floods with 72 of those districts declaring calamity hit.
The floods affected the lives of millions of people after which the Pakistan government declared a "national emergency".
The NDMA shared that Pakistan's 30-year average showed that the country has received 134mm of rain and this year it received 388.7mm of rain. 190.07 per cent more than the average.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Mon, August 29 2022. 11:39 IST