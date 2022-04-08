France to offer second Covid vaccination booster dose to elderly

will offer a fourth Covid-19 vaccination shot to people over 60 years old who have already received their booster dose, a senior official said.

"We will be able to continue to provide the second booster dose for people aged 80 and above," Xinhua news agency quoted Minister for Health Olivier Veran as saying to French radio RTL.

"And we will be able to offer it for French people aged 60 and over, if their booster shots were administered six months ago," Veran said.

According to the Minister, a second booster dose would reduce the risk of hospitalisation, reanimation and death for those who are 60 years old and above.

In France, more than 500,000 people over the age of 60 have received their booster shots over six months ago, he added.

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)