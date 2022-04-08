France to offer second Covid vaccination booster dose to elderly

-
ALSO READ
People may need another booster dose in fall of 2022: Moderna CEO Bancel
Booster dose of Covid-vaccine
Biden receives second booster shot as US launches Covid-19 website
Covid-19 vaccine booster dose effective against Omicron, finds UK study
Over 9 lakhs 'precaution' doses of Covid vaccine administered on 1st day
-
France will offer a fourth Covid-19 vaccination shot to people over 60 years old who have already received their booster dose, a senior official said.
"We will be able to continue to provide the second booster dose for people aged 80 and above," Xinhua news agency quoted Minister for Health Olivier Veran as saying to French radio RTL.
"And we will be able to offer it for French people aged 60 and over, if their booster shots were administered six months ago," Veran said.
According to the Minister, a second booster dose would reduce the risk of hospitalisation, reanimation and death for those who are 60 years old and above.
In France, more than 500,000 people over the age of 60 have received their booster shots over six months ago, he added.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU