Covaxin supply suspension by WHO not to impact travel by people: MEA

World Health Organization (WHO) suspending the supply of Covaxin through UN procurement agencies over "process and facility upgrade" requirements will not have an impact on by those have taken the COVID vaccine, Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

Answering a query about the impact on people travelling abroad due to the present suspension of Covaxin supplies, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that in terms of their travel, the vaccine continues to be recognized under the emergency use listing of and various countries have already accepted it.

"I think there has been a statement issued by Bharat Biotech as well as from WHO, both of which are very clear in emphasizing that the vaccine is safe, its effective. Its efficacy is not in question," Bagchi said at the regular media briefing.

"There is something about process issues that are being worked out between the company and . You will have to ask them about the details," he added.

Covaxin, an indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, is produced by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech.

Bagchi said India has mutual recognition of vaccination certificate arrangements with various countries. "I don't think that's a cause for worry at all," he said.

The World Health Organization had said on Saturday that it has suspended supply through United Nations agencies of Covaxin in response to the need to conduct process and facility upgrade to address recently identified GMP (good manufacturing practice) deficiencies.

However, the UN body has clarified that there are no issues related to the safety and efficacy of the vaccine. Answering a query on Bucha killings in Ukraine, Bagchi said India has expressed its support for calls for an independent investigation.

He also referred to remarks of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a debate on the Ukraine situation in the Lok Sabha.

The minister had said that India strongly condemns the Bucha killings.

"It's an extremely serious matter and we support the call for an independent investigation," Jaishankar had said. (ANI)

While answering a query about how will we ensure independent investigation in the Bucha killings, he said, the "term itself is an independent investigation, it has to be in a way that is independent."

"We are not in a position to insist on how or not are we in a position to conduct it, but the independent investigation would help determine further facts about it," he added.

He further said that it's "...We have not made any particular clarification on whether this has to be UN-monitored or not. I think they should be investigation and obviously, if it's independent is better."

Reports have said that more than 300 people have been killed and the total number of casualties was likely to increase as the whole city is checked.

Hundreds of civilian residents were found dead on the streets, by their homes and in mass graves. Ukraine accused Russia of the Bucha massacre. However, Russia has denied the allegations and said that it was Ukraine propaganda.

