From Patanjali's claim to U-turn on Coronil: Sequence of events

Yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved on July 1 said there are no AYUSH Ministry restrictions on selling Coronil, a drug the company recently launched as a medicine for Covid-19 but is now calling it a product to manage the disease. The Union ministry confirmed that Patanjali can sell the product but not as a cure for Covid-19.

AYUSH Ministry has only given permission to sell this particular formulation as immunity booster and not as a medicinal cure for Covid-19, it said. At a press conference in Haridwar, Ramdev claimed the ministry has said that Patanjali did an an appropriate job for Covid-19 management.