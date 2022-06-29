From Prasoon Joshi to KK Muhammed, experts start work on the new Parliament

-
ALSO READ
Inflation expected to average 5.4% in FY23, says CRISIL's DK Joshi
TMS Ep126: Economic challenges of UP & Punjab, DK Joshi, markets, CSR
Rebel Foods acquires controlling stakes in luxury chocolate brand SMOOR
Axis AMC sacks chief dealer Viresh Joshi over front-running allegations
Bharat Bandh 25th May 2022: Who's protesting, demands and other issues
-
At least three panels of art and culture experts along with officials have started working on the final look of the new Parliament, including the interior decoration, art installations and painting, a news report said.
To give 'Bharat ki Jhaanki' look for new Parliament (A peek into the Indian identity), experts from different spectrums have joined hands. This includes a high-powered committee headed by culture secretary Govind Mohan and comprising culture ministries and urban development officials.
Experts working on the project include filmmaker and CBFC head Prasoon Joshi, archaeologist KK Muhammed, dancer Padma Subramanian, and academician TV Kattimani, a report by The Economic Times said.
The other experts working on the new Parliament are American-Indian architect and urban planner Christopher Benninger, former chairman of Prasar Bharati and writer A Suryaprakash, and Indian Council of Historical Research chairman Raghuvendra Tanwar, said the report.
Another high-powered committee working on the project includes Sachidanand Joshi, member secretary of Indira Gandhi National Centre of Arts (IGNCA) as the head. At the same time, it also comprises historian Gauri Krishnan, VC of Vadodara's MS University (MSU), VK Srivastava, Director General of National Gallery of Modern Art Adwaita Gadanayak, ET reported.
The panel is working on executing and monitoring the installation of art and decor at the new Parliament building. The report said that MSU and IIT Kharagpur have also been roped into making these decisions.
The new Parliament will represent diverse traditions of the nations, with emphasis on Vedas, Upanishads, Yoga, Sufi and Kabirpanth, folk traditions, among other things, a member told The Economic Times.
The expert panels have decided to make the new Parliament decor subtle, representing Indian ethos, and not very tech-heavy.
"We want to be mindful of the fact that this is not a museum or an art gallery, but the Parliament that will house the representatives of the people. We want to make sure the art is relatable to the common people too," an official told ET.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU