From Prasoon Joshi to KK Muhammed, experts start work on the new Parliament

At least three panels of art and culture experts along with officials have started working on the final look of the new Parliament, including the interior decoration, art installations and painting, a news report said.

To give 'Bharat ki Jhaanki' look for new (A peek into the Indian identity), experts from different spectrums have joined hands. This includes a high-powered committee headed by culture secretary Govind Mohan and comprising culture ministries and urban development officials.

Experts working on the project include filmmaker and CBFC head Prasoon Joshi, archaeologist KK Muhammed, dancer Padma Subramanian, and academician TV Kattimani, a report by The Economic Times said.

The other experts working on the new are American-Indian architect and urban planner Christopher Benninger, former chairman of Prasar Bharati and writer A Suryaprakash, and Indian Council of Historical Research chairman Raghuvendra Tanwar, said the report.

Another high-powered committee working on the project includes Sachidanand Joshi, member secretary of Indira Gandhi Centre of Arts (IGNCA) as the head. At the same time, it also comprises historian Gauri Krishnan, VC of Vadodara's MS University (MSU), VK Srivastava, Director General of Gallery of Modern Art Adwaita Gadanayak, ET reported.

The panel is working on executing and monitoring the installation of art and decor at the new building. The report said that MSU and IIT Kharagpur have also been roped into making these decisions.

The new Parliament will represent diverse traditions of the nations, with emphasis on Vedas, Upanishads, Yoga, Sufi and Kabirpanth, folk traditions, among other things, a member told The Economic Times.

The expert panels have decided to make the new Parliament decor subtle, representing Indian ethos, and not very tech-heavy.

"We want to be mindful of the fact that this is not a museum or an art gallery, but the Parliament that will house the representatives of the people. We want to make sure the art is relatable to the common people too," an official told ET.