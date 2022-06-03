Amit Shah's meeting to WBBSE Class 10 Result, here're top news on June 3

-
ALSO READ
Aether Industries' Rs 800 crore IPO opens today. Should you subscribe?
Aether Industries' IPO subscribed 6.3 times on final day of offer
Street signs: Traders eye a Nifty breakout, Aether Industries stock & more
Aether Ind IPO subscribed 49% a day before close on sparse overall interest
Four ships waiting to berth at Kandla port to load wheat for exports
-
Home Minister Amit Shah will on Friday hold a meeting to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir after killings of people who are not natives of the union territory. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in an investment summit in Uttar Pradesh. Two ships of the Indian Navy are set to be decommissioned. Aether Industries will likely list its shares.
Amit Shah calls meet to review J&K security situation
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called a meeting on Friday to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and other government officials will attend the meeting in Delhi.
Reportedly, the preparations for the Amarnath Yatra will also be discussed during the meet. J&K has notably witnessed a spate of civilian killings in recent months.
Two Indian Navy ships Nishank, Akshay to be decommissioned
The Indian Navy is set to bid farewell to two ships, INS Nishank and INS Akshay, as they will be decommissioned at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on Friday. The ships have completed 32 years of service, according to an official statement.
Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, will be the chief guest at the event. Vice Admiral RK Pattnaik (Retd) and Vice Admiral Cheema (Retd), the commissioning commanding officers of INS Akshay and INS Nishank respectively, will serve as guests of honour.
PM Modi to attend UP's investor summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will, on Friday, attend a ceremony in Uttar Pradesh, that aims to bring investments worth over Rs. 80,000 crore in the state.
Gautam Adani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sajjan Jindal, and other corporate leaders are expected to attend the key event, the third such in the last four years. The investments will support 805 projects in the MSME sector, 275 in agriculture and allied industries, and 65 in pharmaceuticals and medical supplies industry, according to an official release.
Aether Industries shares listing likely today
Aether Industries is expected to list its shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Friday. The initial public offering (IPO) of Aether Industries was open from May 24-26 and the company raised Rs. 808 crore via primary route.
Aether Industries is a speciality chemicals manufacturer and its product portfolio comprises over 25 products sold to 34 global companies across 18 countries.
WBBSE Class 10 Result 2022 to be declared
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce Class 10 board exam results on Friday. The results will be out at 9 am and can be checked on the official websites - wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in.
More than 10 lakh students are reportedly awaiting their WBBSE Class 10 results.
Last year, WBBSE Class 10 exams were cancelled due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU