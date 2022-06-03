Amit Shah's meeting to WBBSE Class 10 Result, here're top news on June 3

Home Minister will on Friday hold a meeting to review the security situation in after killings of people who are not natives of the union territory. Prime Minister will take part in an investment summit in Uttar Pradesh. Two ships of the are set to be decommissioned. Aether Industries will likely list its shares.

calls meet to review J&K security situation

Union Home Minister has called a meeting on Friday to review the security situation in . Security Advisor Ajit Doval, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and other government officials will attend the meeting in Delhi.

Reportedly, the preparations for the Amarnath Yatra will also be discussed during the meet. J&K has notably witnessed a spate of civilian killings in recent months.

Two ships Nishank, Akshay to be decommissioned

The is set to bid farewell to two ships, INS Nishank and INS Akshay, as they will be decommissioned at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on Friday. The ships have completed 32 years of service, according to an official statement.

Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, will be the chief guest at the event. Vice Admiral RK Pattnaik (Retd) and Vice Admiral Cheema (Retd), the commissioning commanding officers of INS Akshay and INS Nishank respectively, will serve as guests of honour.

PM Modi to attend UP's investor summit

Prime Minister will, on Friday, attend a ceremony in Uttar Pradesh, that aims to bring investments worth over Rs. 80,000 crore in the state.

Gautam Adani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sajjan Jindal, and other corporate leaders are expected to attend the key event, the third such in the last four years. The investments will support 805 projects in the MSME sector, 275 in agriculture and allied industries, and 65 in pharmaceuticals and medical supplies industry, according to an official release.

Aether Industries shares listing likely today

Aether Industries is expected to list its shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Friday. The initial public offering (IPO) of Aether Industries was open from May 24-26 and the company raised Rs. 808 crore via primary route.

Aether Industries is a speciality chemicals manufacturer and its product portfolio comprises over 25 products sold to 34 global companies across 18 countries.

WBBSE Class 10 Result 2022 to be declared

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce Class 10 board exam results on Friday. The results will be out at 9 am and can be checked on the official websites - wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in.

More than 10 lakh students are reportedly awaiting their WBBSE Class 10 results.

Last year, WBBSE Class 10 exams were cancelled due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.