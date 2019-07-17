From Wipro results to Kulbhushan verdict, here are top events of the day

Q1FY20 results

Wipro, India’s fourth largest software company, is scheduled to release its April - June 2019 quarter results (Q1FY20) on July 17 and analysts expect a moderate revenue growth along with a fall in the earnings nefore interest and taxes (EBIT) margin. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 2,099 crore during Q1FY19, with a gross revenue of Rs 13,980 crore. Read More

Karnataka crisis: SC order on pleas of 15 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs

The Supreme Court will pronounce its order on Wednesday morning on the pleas of 15 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs seeking direction for Karnataka Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to accept their resignations from the Assembly. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi concluded the hearings of the rebel MLAs, the Speaker and Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy yesterday. Read More

ICJ to announce verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav's case

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will deliver on Wednesday its verdict in a case relating to Indian Kulbhushan Jadhav, whose death sentence by a Pakistani military court based on an "extracted confession" has been questioned by India.

Jadhav, 49, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by the Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" after a closed trial in April 2017. Read More

Fresh negotiations on NBCC bid for Jaypee Infra Fresh negotiations by the stakeholders of Jaypee Infra will commence on Wednesday. The stakeholders will discuss the bid offer by Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) for the debt-ridden construction company. Earlier, the NCLAT had the stakeholders of Jaypee to reconsider the bid offer.