JUST IN
It's safe to wear masks in crowded places: Tamil Nadu Health Minister
Govt gives nod to procure Pralay ballistic missiles for armed forces
MoS Kaushal Kishore to conduct campaign for making India drug-free in 2023
China's Covid-19 surge is infecting 37 million people a day: Report
Declining demand for jobs under MGNREGA, but workers await pending payments
Civilian escapes unhurt in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian
CM Ashok Gehlot flags off 167 ambulances, launches inspection mobile app
Some stomachs digest faster than others because of microbes: Study
Maharashtra government to develop tourism circuit in Nanded: Minister
Rs 10,000 crore investment in pipeline for Andaman & Nicobar: Minister
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Tripura govt launches mobile common service centre for benefit of people
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

FSSAI gives five-star rating to Bulandshahr prison for food quality

The Bulandshahr prison of Uttar Pradesh was awarded a five-star rating and the tag 'Eat Right Campus' by the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI), informed a press release

Topics
Bulandsahar | FSSAI | Uttar Pradesh

ANI  General News 

healthy food
Representative Image

The Bulandshahr prison of Uttar Pradesh was awarded a five-star rating and the tag 'Eat Right Campus'by the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI), informed a press release.

The FSSAI team inspected the kitchen's food quality, storage and hygiene on stringent measures, based on which the Bulandshahr prison was given a five-star rating, the 'Eat Right Campus' tag in addition to the remark of 'Excellent' by the FSSAI.

As per the release, the jail officers and the prisoners worked extensively for beautification, cleanliness and food safety. The staff also used clean aprons, full-sleeve gloves and caps for preparing food.

Bulandshahr Jail is the second prison after Farrukhabad jail to get this tag from Uttar Pradesh.

The Director General of the prison, Anand Kumar, directed the staff to continuously work towards maintaining the hygiene, quality and cleanliness while preparing food.

He also congratulated all the staff and prisoners for the tag, the release stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bulandsahar

First Published: Sun, December 25 2022. 23:58 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU