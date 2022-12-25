Govt gives nod to procure Pralay ballistic missiles for armed forces

The Defence Ministry has given the nod to procure 120 Pralay ballistic missiles for the armed forces that are likely to be deployed along India's border areas along Pakistan and China.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) had last year in December successfully conducted the maiden flight test of the indigenously developed surface-to-surface Pralay missile.

Pralay is capable of striking and destroying targets in the range of 150-500 km, and can also be used in the night to attack enemy's targets.

The missile has a speed of around 2,000 km per hour, and is equipped with an infrared or thermal scanner.

According to sources, the missile would be provided to the Air Force and the Navy.

In the missiles of similar category, while China has Dongfeng-12 missiles, Pakistan possesses Ghaznavi, M-11 and Shaheen missiles.

The Pralay missile has an accuracy of 10 metres which means it is capable of hitting within 10 metres of the target and causing damages.

As Pralay has a short range, if launched from the country's eastern, western or northern frontiers, it would hit only the targeted areas.

The Pralay has been developed with a capacity to tackle the interceptor missiles as well.

After travelling a certain distance in the air, it is also capable of changing its route, which according to experts, gives the missile the capability of completely destroying the enemy targets.

According to sources in the Defence Ministry, the missiles are being produced in large numbers.

The project will give a fillip to the a key plan of creating a 'rocket force' for the armed forces.

Late former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Bipin Rawat was also a major proponent of creating such a rocket force.

Navy chief Admiral R. Hari Kumar had also said that late Gen Rawat was working on building a rocket force to counter the enemies on the border.

