Fuel continues to slide; petrol dips by at least 40 paise in metro cities

In a relief to the consumers, were again slashed up to 43 paise per litre on Thursday, owing to a reduction in the rates of crude oil in the global market.

The petrol price was reduced by 40 paise to 43 paise per litre in all four metro cities, while the rate of diesel has witnessed a dip of 30 to 48 paise per litre.

After the revision of the prices, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 75. 97 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 70.97 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is being retailed at Rs 81. 50 per litre and diesel at Rs 74.34 litre.

Similarly in Chennai and Kolkata petrol after the revision of price costs Rs 78.88 per litre and Rs 79.31 per litre respectively.

The dip in come after the United States recently softened its stand on Iran's sanctions and allowed eight countries to continue importing oil from Iran temporarily. These countries are India, China, South Korea, Japan, Turkey, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, and Taiwan.