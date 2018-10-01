JUST IN
Fuel prices continue to touch new high; petrol crosses Rs 91-mark in Mumbai

After the revision, petrol is being sold at Rs 83.73 per litre in Delhi and diesel costs Rs 75.09 per litre

BS Web team 

Petrol price, Diesel price

Petrol and diesel prices continued the upward trend across the country as the fuel prices entered new record height on Monday.

The petrol price was hiked by 24 paise in Delhi and Mumbai, 23 paise in Kolkata and Rs 25 paise in Chennai.

The diesel price was hiked by 30 paise in Delhi, Rs 32 paise in Mumbai and Chennai and Rs 23 paise in Kolkata.

After the revision, petrol is being sold at Rs 83.73 per litre in Delhi and diesel costs Rs 75.09 per litre.

A litre of petrol now costs Rs 91.08 in Mumbai and diesel is being priced at Rs 79.72.

In Chennai, petrol price is Rs 87.05 per litre and diesel is Rs 79.40 per litre.

In Kolkata, petrol now costs Rs 85.53 per litre and diesel Rs 76.94 per litre. The recent surge in transportation fuel prices comes amidst rising global crude oil prices and the fall in value of rupee against dollar.

As per India's pricing mechanism, the domestic fuel prices depend upon the international fuel prices on a 15-day average and the value of the Indian rupee.

Fuel prices have been witnessing a steep rise since the past few weeks.

While the Opposition has repeatedly blamed the Union government for not doing enough to keep a check on prices, the latter has always maintained that global crude oil prices and other international factors are causing a hike in prices of petroleum products. Petrol:

City New rates (Rs) Previous rates (Rs) (on Sep. 28) Hike (paise)
Delhi 83.73 83.49 0.24
Mumbai 91.08 90. 84 0.24
Chennai 87.05 86.80 0.25
Kolkata 85.53 85.30 023
Diesel:

City New rates (Rs) Previous rates (Rs) (on Sep. 28) Hike (paise)
Delhi 75.09 74.79 0.30
Mumbai 79.72 79.40 0.32
Chennai 79.40 79.08 0.32
Kolkata 76.94 76.64 0.30

First Published: Mon, October 01 2018. 10:30 IST

