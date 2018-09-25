Fuel prices raised again: Petrol at Rs 90.22 in Mumbai, Rs 82.86 in Delhi

-
Petrol and diesel prices continued their upward march on Tuesday to touch a new high in many cities across the country.
A day after touching the Rs 90 mark in Mumbai, petrol was up by 14 paise in Delhi and Mumbai to be priced at Rs 82.86 and Rs 90.22 per litre, respectively.
The price of diesel also saw a similar hike and it is now being sold at Rs 74.12 per litre in Delhi. In Mumbai, the fuel is priced at Rs 78.69 per litre.
The Opposition on Monday continued its protest against rising fuel prices. As petrol prices hit the Rs 90-a-litre mark in Mumbai, the Maharashtra Congress held a protest in the city asking Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis to bring down taxes in the state.
"States like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal and Rajasthan have already reduced taxes on fuel. Why can Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis not follow suit and reduce people's misery," city party President Sanjay Nirupam said.
He pointed out that the direct consequence was the galloping inflation, with prices of FMCGs, fruit and vegetables, oils and electrical items shooting up at the height of the festival season.
Fuel prices in India are revised daily, mainly on the basis of oil prices in the international market.
On Monday, crude oil prices jumped more than 2 per cent to a four-year high after Saudi Arabia and Russia ruled out any immediate increase in production despite calls by US President Donald Trump for action to raise global supply.
Benchmark Brent crude hit its highest since November 2014 at $80.94 per barrel, up $2.14 or 2.7 per cent.
