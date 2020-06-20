Fuel rates hiked for 14th day; petrol up by Rs 0.51, diesel by Rs 0.61

JUST IN
Petrol and diesel will now cost Rs Rs 78.88/litre and Rs 77.67/litre respectively in Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) have increased the prices of fuel for the 14th consecutive day.

Petrol and diesel will now cost Rs Rs 78.88/litre and Rs 77.67/litre respectively in Delhi.

The price of petrol has been increased by Rs 0.51 per litre while that of diesel by Rs 0.61 a litre.

Petrol and diesel prices have increased by Rs 5.88/litre and Rs 6.50/litre respectively since June 9 in the national capital.

Oil marketing companies have been adjusting retail rates in line with costs after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. These firms on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs.
First Published: Sat, June 20 2020. 09:50 IST

