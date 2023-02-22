G20 can contribute to finding solutions to global challenges: Anurag Thakur

-
-
Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Wednesday said the G20 can contribute significantly to find a solution to global challenges such as climate change and geo-political tensions.
Speaking at the inaugural session of the G20 Second Finance and Central Bank Deputies (FCBD) Meeting here, he noted that the theme of India's G20 Presidency is Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (one earth, one family, one future).
The world is facing the lingering effect of COVID pandemic, issues around food and energy security, and inflation, worsening climate change and geo-political tensions, the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, and Youth Affairs & Sports said in his address.
He pointed out that the impact of these crises can affect the progress of key developmental paradigm.
The G20 can make significant contribution to find pragmatic solutions to these challenges through a focused and thoughtful dialogue and deliberations, he told the gathering.
The theme Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' reflects the importance India places on collaborative efforts to address global challenges, the minister said.
First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 11:33 IST
