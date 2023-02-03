JUST IN
Centre reviews supply of atta at Rs 29.50 through Open Market Sale Scheme
Veteran filmmaker K Viswanath dies after suffering from age-related issues
Amul hikes milk prices by Rs 2 per litre for all markets except Gujarat
BSF troops shoot down Pak UAV along Punjab border, contraband recovered
Indian NGO shares initiatives on road safety, environment at ECOSOC forum
Tripura CM holds door-to-door campaign in Agartala ahead of elections
Singapore chamber says pro-SME budget offers opportunities in India
Delhi B-school says defrauded by Arindam Chaudhuri of IIPM, charge denied
Parliament likely to witness disruptions over Adani issue for 2nd day
Sunny morning in Delhi, minimum temperature settles at 9.5 degrees Celsius
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Calicut-bound AI flight lands in Abu Dhabi after flames detected mid-air
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

G20 Employment Working Group meet delegates participate in heritage walk

Delegates participating in the ongoing G20 Employment Working Group meeting here participated in a heritage walk here visiting the streets and architectural marvels of the city

Topics
G20 meeting | G20 summit | G20 economies

Press Trust of India  |  Jodhpur 

G20 Employment Working Group meet delegates in heritage walk at Jodhpur
G20 Employment Working Group meet delegates in heritage walk at Jodhpur

Delegates participating in the ongoing G20 Employment Working Group meeting here participated in a heritage walk here visiting the streets and architectural marvels of the city.

The heritage walk started from Ghantaghar and passed through Toorji ka Jhalra -- a stepwell made in 1740.

The three-day meeting of the G20 Employment Working Group began Thursday.

Delegates from 19 nations, the European Union, nine guest countries and as many regional and international organisations will take part in the meeting

The G20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

A premier forum for international economic cooperation, it comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on G20 meeting

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 10:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU