Gadkari lays foundation stones of 11 NH projects worth Rs 5,722 cr in MP

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday laid foundation stones for 11 National Highways projects with total length of 534 kms worth Rs 5,722 crore in Madhya Pradesh, an official statement said.
Speaking on the occasion, Gadkari said these projects will provide easy transport facility to pilgrims and tourists.
He said better connectivity will be available from agricultural markets adjoining Ujjain.
According to the statement, the minister said Ujjain-Dewas Industrial Corridor will develop and new opportunities for employment generation will be created.
Gadkari said along with this, the entire Malwa-Nimar region will be developed, border areas will be developed as storage centres and time as well as fuel will be saved while making travel safer.
The minister said government is taking continuous steps to build next generation infrastructure with a commitment to ensure smooth connectivity, faster development, better security and prosperity for all.
Union Minister of State Road Transport and Highways V K Singh, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan and former Lok Sabha speaker and senior BJP leader Sumitra Mahajan were also present at the event.
