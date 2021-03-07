Gadkari, Mohan Bhagwat receive their first shots of Covid-19 vaccine

-
ALSO READ
India set an example of being social capital during Covid: Mohan Bhagwat
Nine RSS workers living at Sangh headquarters test positive for Covid-19
Work for creating employment opportunities for labourers: Bhagwat to cadre
World looking up to Indian ways of life amid Covid pandemic: Mohan Bhagwat
People's faith in RSS increasing due to its social work: Mohan Bhagwat
-
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)
chief Mohan Bhagwat and Union minister Nitin Gadkari were administered the COVID-19 vaccine here on Saturday.
Bhagwat and the RSS' 'Sarkarayawah' (general secretary) Bhaiyyaji Joshi received their first vaccine doses at the National Cancer Institute.
Earlier in the day, Gadkari and his wife also received their first jabs of vaccine at the same place.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU