JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

UP farmers have access to better market, getting high prices of produce: CM
Business Standard

Gadkari, Mohan Bhagwat receive their first shots of Covid-19 vaccine

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Union minister Nitin Gadkari were administered the COVID-19 vaccine here on Saturday.

Topics
Coronavirus Vaccine | Coronavirus Tests | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  Nagpur 

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Nagpur's National Cancer Institute
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Nagpur's National Cancer Institute

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)

chief Mohan Bhagwat and Union minister Nitin Gadkari were administered the COVID-19 vaccine here on Saturday.

Bhagwat and the RSS' 'Sarkarayawah' (general secretary) Bhaiyyaji Joshi received their first vaccine doses at the National Cancer Institute.

Earlier in the day, Gadkari and his wife also received their first jabs of vaccine at the same place.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sun, March 07 2021. 07:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU