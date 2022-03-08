Gadkari to inaugurate underpass, lay foundation stones worth Rs 1,406 cr

-
ALSO READ
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to fetch Rs 1,000-1,500 cr every month: Gadkari
Govt sensitive about ecology: Gadkari amid concerns over Chardham project
Delhi, adjoining areas of NCR witness rain for second consecutive day
Gadkari lays foundation of Highway projects worth Rs 9,119 crore in UP
India, US bilateral trade projected to reach $500 bn by 2025: Gadkari
-
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will on Wednesday lay the foundation stone of various projects worth over Rs 1,406 crore and inaugurate a four-lane underpass on NH-48 in the national capital region.
The underpass meant for vehicles taking U-turn near Ambiance Mall in Gurugram, which has been built at a cost of about Rs 103 crore, will open on Wednesday (March 9).
The minister will also kick-start several other projects, including the construction and repair work of Dharuhera-Bhiwadi link road and flyovers at Kapriwas Chowk and Dwarkadhish Chowk, according to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).
Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav on Tuesday visited the site at Panchgaon Chowk to take stock of the preparations for the inauguration function.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU