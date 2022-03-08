Joshi urges bodies under coal ministry to keep promoting gender equality

Union Coal Minister has urged the organisations under his ministry to continue to promote gender equality, an official statement said on Tuesday.

On the occasion of International Women's Day 2022, the minister said it is the responsibility of Coal India Ltd (CIL), as one of India's top corporate women employers, to empower and motivate women workforce, the Ministry of Coal said.

"Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs has urged to keep promoting in all organizations under the Ministry of Coal," it said.

As per the statement, has around 20,000 women workforce, including those working at its mines.

According to its website, organisations under include Coal India Ltd and its subsidiaries, Neyveli Lignite corporation India Limited (NLCIL), and a few joint venture companies.

