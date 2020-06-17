JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Anti-China protests erupt across India to condemn death of Army personnel
Business Standard

India can give befitting reply, if instigated: PM Modi on clash with China

PM Modi, along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the chief ministers, observed two-minute silence as a tribute to the soldiers

Topics
India China relations | India China border row | PM Modi

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Narendra Modi
I would like to assure the nation that the sacrifice of our soldiers will not be in vain, PM said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India wants to have peace with its neighbouring countries but is capable to give befitting reply if instigated.

PM Modi, along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the chief ministers of 15 states and union territories, who were present in the meeting via video-conferencing, observed two-minute silence as a tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in Galwan Valley clash.

ALSO READ: Galwan clash: China suffered 35 casualties, say sources quoting US intel

"I would like to assure the nation that the sacrifice of our soldiers will not be in vain. For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country is of the utmost importance," the PM added.
First Published: Wed, June 17 2020. 15:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU