India can give befitting reply, if instigated: PM Modi on clash with China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India wants to have peace with its neighbouring countries but is capable to give befitting reply if instigated.

PM Modi, along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the chief ministers of 15 states and union territories, who were present in the meeting via video-conferencing, observed two-minute silence as a tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in Galwan Valley clash.





ALSO READ: Galwan clash: China suffered 35 casualties, say sources quoting US intel

"I would like to assure the nation that the sacrifice of our soldiers will not be in vain. For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country is of the utmost importance," the PM added.

