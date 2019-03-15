Gamers vs cops: PUBG craze falls foul of the law but is a ban the answer

What: After PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile, a popular online multiplayer game, was banned in Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar and Gir Somnath in Gujarat, the Rajkot police arrested 10 people for playing it. Six of them were undergraduate students.

According to various news reports, so engrossed were the players in the game that they didn’t even notice the police approaching them. While the offence is immediately bailable, it does require the accused to face a court trial for “illegally” playing the highly addictive game, the goal of which is to ...